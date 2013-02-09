Here's Google Sales Boss Nikesh Arora Putting At A Huge Golf Tournament

This week is the PGA’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.



It is a relatively divisive tournament for golf fans.

It’s played at Pebble Beach, one of the most beautiful, telegenic courses in the world. If you’re an east coaster stuck in a blizzard, looking at sunny California is a pretty nice way to pass the time (assuming you like golf (but who doesn’t like golf?)).

On the other hand, it’s a Pro-Am, as in professionals partnered with amateurs. The amateurs are either sports stars like Tony Romo, celebrities like Bill Murray, or well-paid executives like Nikesh Arora from Google.

Those amateurs tend to take a bit longer than the pros to play. As a result, rounds of golf that would normally take 4-4.5 hours take 6 hours. On TV this can be a bit agonizing to watch. And for the pros who are competing for millions of dollars, it can throw them out of their rhythm. It’s likely one of the reasons Tiger Woods isn’t playing this week.

Anyway, when we were watching the replay of the tourney last night we spotted Arora putting. His title at Google is SVP and chief business officer. He oversees its ad sales, and sales of business apps, and much more.

He’s an avid golfer. He once tweeted about a hole-in-one. According to the Golf Channel, he’s an 11 handicap, which is pretty good. It means he’s consistently scoring in the low 80s, and occasionally in the 70s. (The average score on the PGA is 71.4, and those guys play from the way back tees.)

Arora has an interesting putting technique, which you can check out here:

