Google's Chief Business Officer Is Leaving The Company

Google just announced that its chief business officer Nikesh Arora is leaving the company to join as CEO of Softbank Internet and Media.

Omid Kordestani, Google’s business founder who led the sales team for many years, will take over.

This news comes as Google announced its Q2 earnings (which were a miss on the bottom line and a beat on the top).

Here’s what Google said in a press release:

Nikesh Arora, our Chief Business Officer, will be leaving Google after almost ten years at the company to join one of our partners, SoftBank, as Vice Chairman of SoftBank Corp. and CEO of SoftBank Internet and Media. He will join this afternoon’s earnings call as usual. Omid Kordestani, who was our business founder and led our sales teams for many years, will be stepping in to lead our business organisation for now.

Arora has been at Google since 2004 and has been the company’s chief business officer since 2011. He was responsible for overseeing all revenue and customer operations, as well as marketing and partnerships. He was Google’s highest paid executive — making $US51.1 million. Prior to joining Google, he was chief marketing officer and a member of the management board at T-Mobile Europe.

