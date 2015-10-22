You might be able to buy Marty McFly's self-lacing Nike sneakers soon

Happy “Back to the Future Day.”

We’re may not have flying cars and the Chicago Cubs could haven’t won the World Series yet, but it looks like Marty McFly’s self-lacing Nike Mag sneakers from “Back to the Future II” could be closer than you think.

Here’s a look at McFly’s kicks in action.



On Tuesday evening, Nike tweeted at Michael J. Fox, the actor who played McFly in the films.

Here’s that tweet.

In case you’re not familiar with the movie, Nike’s tweet is referencing the date, October 21, 2015, in “Back to the Future II” McFly travels to in the future to save his kids.

Immediately, people on Twitter began buzzing about what the vague tweet could mean.

There was excitement.

There were gifs.

And even a little “Hotline Bling.”

People have known about the possibility of a self-lacing sneaker for some time now.

Nike filed a patent for the shoes at the beginning of this year and announced they were working on a shoe with a “power lace.“

But Nike’s tweet at Fox could mean the shoes are finally ready to be released.

Of course, even if Nike releases the sneakers today, you’ll still have to wait a little bit longer to wear them on a hoverboard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.