Nike's Phil Knight Is Building The Oregon Football Team A Tricked-Out $68 Million Facility

The University of Oregon’s close relationship with Nike is paying off yet again, as blueprints have surfaced for a new $68 million dollar, 130,000-square-foot football centre paid for entirely by Nike chairman Phil Knight — an Oregon graduate who has already donated hundreds of millions to the school.



The centre, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2013 season, is designed to be one of the premier athletic facilities in the country at the college and professional level — and it’s not short on lavish amenities for the football team.

Here’s a few highlights of the project, as reported by Diane Dietz of The Register-Guard:

Two sky bridge-linked, black metal and glass buildings on top of an underground parking lot

A 2,285-square-foot players lounge

A 150-seat dining hall

124 climate controlled lockers with iPod docks

Two movie theatres

A war room modelled after the White House war room

An Oregon football museum

Showers with customised Oregon green shampoo holders

UPDATE: There will not be a private hot tub inside a video room for Chip Kelly, according to USA Today. Sad news for Chip.

