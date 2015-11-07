Here is the first look at Nike's crazy new NFL uniforms for Thursday night games

On Thursday, November 11, the Jets will travel to Buffalo for an important divisional game that could go a long way in solidifying an AFC wild card spot.

The game is riddled with subplots: Geno Smith vs. IK Enempkali, Round 2; Rex Ryan facing off against his old team for the first time since he was fired, and, last and probably least: some uniforms that a lot of fans are going to hate.

The uniforms are a monochrome look with new jerseys for each team. Even the green for the Jets is lighter than their usual green jersey.

These garish #ColorRush uniforms, brought to you by Nike, will appear during four upcoming Thursday games, in case you needed another reason to not watch Thursday night NFL games.

We’ll put these jerseys up there with the Steelers jailbreak uniforms as some of the worst alternates in the NFL, and yet another of the NFL’s thinly-veiled marketing attempts targeted at fans who don’t have enough of their favourite team’s merchandise to begin with.

The good news? They are not as bad as the Browns’ new uniforms.

