Nike's Jordan Sales Up 89% Year-Over-Year

Photo: AP Images

Overall, Nike saw its year-over-year share gains in the US increase 31 per cent year-over-year last week, according to UBS.Individually, the Jordan brand increased 89 per cent year-over-year last week. Nike and Converse were up year-over-year as well, but just 19 and 4.5 per cent respectively. Basketball season ending last week was the big driver for the huge spike in Jordan sales.



Basketball sales were up over 60 per cent from the previous week, and trailing four-week basketball sales grew 21 per cent — which made this “one of the strongest basketball seasons in years.

