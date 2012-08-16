This Nike Olympics Shirt For Women Offended A Lot Of People

Photo: finishline.com

One of Nike’s Olympic t-shirts offended the Twitterverse, who found the message sexist.The plain, black shirt is printed with the words “Gold Digging.”



It’s supposed to be a reference to the gold medal, but many people on Twitter and Facebook thought it was a reference to women out for a man’s money.

Even the product description on finishline.com is tongue-in-cheek:

“The Nike Gold Digging Women’s Tee Shirt lets people know you’re out for gold! The gold medal, that is. Look cute with the form fitting design while taking the win.”

Twitter responses to the shirt accused the company of being “sexist” and said it was a “new low.”

Nike hasn’t responded to the controversy.

