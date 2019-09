Skateboarder Eric Koston just released the second edition of his Nike skateboarding sneaker and Nike has created an epic commercial to go along with it.



Tiger Woods, Neymar, Kyrie Irving, Allyson Felix, and other star athletes are all in the spot, and Eric Koston himself does some awesome skateboarding:

