2 Charts That Show How Nike Dominates The Sneaker Market

When it comes to sneakers, Nike’s competition is nonexistent.

The athletic wear giant’s namesake and Jordan brand controls 97% of the U.S. basketball shoe market, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley.

Nike’s popularity in this segment is a boon for the company and a challenge for its competitors.

“Basketball remains the most resilient segment in the US sports footwear market (+18% over the last year, +33% in the past 4 weeks),” according to Morgan Stanley analysts. “Adidas’ lack of penetration in this sector remains a drag on its U.S. growth.”

Here are charts from Morgan Stanley illustrating how Nike dominates.

