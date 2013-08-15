Nike Has A Ridiculous 8-Foot-Tall LeBron James Sand Sculpture On Its Campus

LeBron James visited Nike headquarters in Oregon and was welcomed by an enormous sand sculpture in his likeness.

James posted the photo below to his Instagram account with the caption “sick sand sculpture at the Nike Campus today!” There appears to also be a second smaller sculpture in the foreground with the King James brand logo.

The sculpture is impressive if a bit ridiculous. But where is the headband?

