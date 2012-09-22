Nike's Freaky New Running Shoe Looks Like A Chinese Finger Trap

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Nike is releasing its newest running sneaker next week, the Inneva Woven.Here’s how the website describes the design:



An intricate 360-degree hand-woven system interconnects laces with the nylon webbing to create a complex pattern that cradles the upper precisely to the foot.

In short: it looks like a Chinese finger trap.

Why?

The trend in running is to go away from sturdy, support-heavy sneakers and build shoes that allow the foot to move more naturally. It helps your form, experts argue, and prevents a whole bunch of health issues that runners with traditional shoes suffer from.

The result is really neat-looking shoes like this one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.