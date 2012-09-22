Nike's Freaky New Running Shoe Looks Like A Chinese Finger Trap

Tony Manfred
nike inneva woven running shoe

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Nike is releasing its newest running sneaker next week, the Inneva Woven.Here’s how the website describes the design:

An intricate 360-degree hand-woven system interconnects laces with the nylon webbing to create a complex pattern that cradles the upper precisely to the foot.

In short: it looks like a Chinese finger trap.

Why?

The trend in running is to go away from sturdy, support-heavy sneakers and build shoes that allow the foot to move more naturally. It helps your form, experts argue, and prevents a whole bunch of health issues that runners with traditional shoes suffer from.

The result is really neat-looking shoes like this one.

The shoe from above, it still has laces

These steps show how the shoe is constructed. Notice how the woven piece is 360-degrees, and sock-like

The sole is the same sole Nike uses on the Free Run sneakers, and can be easily bent to the national motion of the foot

The shoe from the front

The heel

From the side you can really see the weave

We can see these coming in multiple colours

Here's a quick promotional video about the shoe that's really intense

More shoes

