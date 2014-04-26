Nike Releases 4-Minute-Long World Cup Commercial With Neymar, Ronaldo, And Rooney

Nike has released a new World Cup commercial called, “Winner stays.”

It features nearly every recognisable Nike-sponsored player in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, David Luiz, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerard Pique, and Tim Howard, among others.

Non-soccer playing Nike athletes like Kobe Bryant and Jon Jones appear as well. Irina Shayk, Cristiano Ronaldo’s model girlfriend, also makes a cameo.

The commercial is about a group of kids imaging themselves transforming into world-class soccer players while playing a pick-up game in an English urban area.

Nike always makes a mega-ad for the World Cup. And at four minutes, this is theirs for 2014.

