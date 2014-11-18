Watch Nike's Strange Winter Ad That Features Aaron Rodgers And Makes Fun Of TV News

Nike just debuted this new ad — the first one of a series promoting its new Hyperwarm line — featuring actor Chris O’Dowd from “Girls” and “Bridesmaids” and as well as football stars Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, soccer players Clint Dempsey and Brad Evans, distance runner Mary Cain, figure skater Gracie Gold and snowboarder Johnnie Paxson.

The ad was produced by advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy that made the 25th anniversary ad for the “Just Do It” campaign last year.

Video courtesy of Nike

