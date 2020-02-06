Nike just revealed the official uniforms it designed for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and it's the most high-tech line from the sports retailer yet

Bethany Biron/Business Insider Olympic track and field uniforms, designed by Nike.

Nike unveiled its official Olympic uniforms for Team USA athletes competing in track, basketball, soccer, and skateboarding events in Tokyo, Japan, this summer.

The line of apparel and shoes is the retailer’s most high-tech and sustainable collection to-date, according to Nike’s chief design officer John Hoke.

“These are not just platforms that stop at Tokyo, they’re springboards for our company and new technology going forward,” Hoke said at a press event at Nike headquarters in New York City last week.

Hot on the heels of controversy surrounding its Vaporfly shoe, Nike has unveiled Olympic apparel and footwear for 2020, in what company officials say is the most high-tech and sustainable product line to-date.

At a press event held at Nike’s New York headquarters last week, the athletic retailer gave a sneak peek of uniforms that will be worn by athletes competing in track and field, basketball, soccer, and skateboarding during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. In a presentation led by chief design officer John Hoke, Nike unveiled its collection of high-performance apparel and shoes, including a soccer cleat made with 3D-printed materials and running spikes optimised for short-distance sprinting.

According to Hoke – who has worked with the company for nearly three decades and led design in seven Olympic games – each piece of equipment underwent rigorous, comprehensive testing with top athletes at the Nike Sport Research Lab in Oregon.

The unveiling comes after Nike narrowly escaped a ban of its Vaporfly running shoe in a ruling by the international sports governing body World Athletics last week. The ruling effectively banned footwear with more than one plate or a sole thicker than 40 millimetres, ultimately protecting the Vaporfly, while also prohibiting prototypes that have been on the market for less than four months.

Without further ado, here’s a first look at Nike’s Olympic uniforms.

Nike debuted its Olympic apparel in two presentation rooms, situated in the heart of its New York headquarters.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Our eyes were immediately drawn to the Nike Team USA medal ceremony outfits, which gave off major astronaut vibes.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The jackets are made from 100% reengineered polyester.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The pants are constructed using 100% recycled nylon, and the accompanying shoes use recycled rubber from other Nike shoe products.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Team USA will wear these outfits when accepting medals on the podium.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

In the next room over, we spotted Nike track and field uniforms for men and women. The material was amazingly breathable and light to the touch.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Nearby we found more versions of the Nike track and field uniform, which varies depending on event and athlete.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

We also saw the controversial Vaporfly …

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

… as well as the new Nike Air Zoom Alphafly, which will make its official debut in Tokyo after its prototype was worn by elite runner Eliud Kipchoge to break the two-hour marathon threshold.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The shoe features new Nike Air Zoom pods, additional foam for added cushioning, and an updated carbon fibre plate.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Here’s a view of the bottom of the shoe.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Nike also revealed its first-ever Olympic skateboarding ensembles for men and women in advance of the sport’s inaugural debut in Tokyo.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Here’s a closer look at the men’s uniform …

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

… and the women’s uniform.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

We must say, we would definitely wear these skateboarding sneakers around town.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Next, we took a look at the soccer uniforms …

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

… including these very cool 3D-printed cleats.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Then we glimpsed the basketball uniforms. In the women’s league, Team USA will be the only one wearing red.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

While we were there, we spotted Team USA basketball players Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Here’s a closer look at the men’s uniform …

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

… and the women’s.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Along with the uniforms, Nike debuted its Nike Air Zoom BB, a light, responsive shoe designed to prevent fatigue in the fourth quarter.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

For the non-athletes, Nike also debuted its forthcoming Space Hippie shoe collection, a sustainable footwear collection with a futuristic aesthetic that launches this spring.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

These were some of our favourites from the Space Hippie line.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

So colourful.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Ultimately, we left ready to buy a pair of Space Hippies and extremely excited for the Olympics.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

