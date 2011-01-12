Under Armour Wins BCS Apparel Battle, But Nike Is Still Winning The War.

Last night, millions of viewers watched the Auburn Tigers squeeze out a win over the Oregon Ducks to win the BCS National Championship. What viewers also saw was a clash between two apparel companies; Nike and Under Armour.

Oregon — with their custom made Nike uniforms, and Nike chairman Phil Knight, their omnipresent benefactor, came up 3 points short to the Under Armour-clad Auburn Tigers led by Heisman winning QB Cam Newton.



