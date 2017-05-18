Nike made an interactive track that lets you race an LED ghost of yourself

Nike has constructed a pop-up arena track in the middle of Manila that it’s calling the “world’s first LED running track.”

The track has a wall of LED screens all the way around that project an “avatar” of your last lap so you can take yourself on in a virtual race.

Runners get lap by lap feedback so they can learn to run at a proper pace. It makes exercising look like fun… almost.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

