Ad Agencies Would Rather Work With These 4 Companies Than Sign On With Apple [THE BRIEF]

For the second consecutive year, Nike topped a list of brands senior advertising executives most wanted to work with. The study, performed by agency recruiter The Talent Business, found that Apple slipped from second to fifth most desirable client over the past year. Brands ahead of Apple as desired clients include: Google, Volkswagen, and Adidas.

Facebook is working to clarify how it uses member data in ads.

Newell Rubbermaid is reviewing its global media agency business. The company told Ad Age it does not currently have an agency that does the bulk of its work.

Gawker is selling native ads in its comments sections. The company is bringing in Bill Nye to speak with Gizmodo readers Wednesday in a chat sponsored by State Farm.

DDB California and its creative head Jason Elm have mutually agreed to part ways.

Twitter‘s Amplify platform continues to rack up sports partnerships. After nabbing a deal with the U.S. Open earlier this week, the social media network will now push ESPN college football highlight videos with pre-roll from Verizon.

Jeremy Holden is leaving his position as chief strategy officer of Publicis Kaplan Thaler’s east region to start his own consultancy business in North Carolina.

Gap is already taking advantage of new technology that allows people to embed GIFs on Facebook.

Twitter is opening up its lead generation cards to all advertisers.

David&Goliath has hired former Mile 9 client service director Kingsley Taylor to be its director of new business.

