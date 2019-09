Tiger Woods just posted a few photos of the “custom swag” that Nike sent him for the Masters.



The shoes are sick. It’s unclear if Nike made them for all its golfers (Rory McIlroy has yet to post pictures if they did), or just Tiger.

Awesome:

The box they came in:

One more:

