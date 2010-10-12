Nike Swooshes In On NFL Apparel Contract

Sportswear giant Nike is on track to secure league-wide rights for all on field apparel for the NFL, according to Sports Business Daily.



The NFL contract is worth approximately $350 million in annual revenue to Reebok, which has held it since 2001. The deal would give Nike the right to manufacture all uniforms and sideline apparel worn on game day. New Era will hold the rights for all hats, but players can still sign individual contacts for shoes and gloves.

