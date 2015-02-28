Nike is proposing a 31,500-square foot new store in Miami with a rooftop basketball court

Nike is trying to make a radical addition to shoe retail stores.

According to Curbed Miami, Nike has proposed a 31,500-square foot, three-story retail store in Miami that will have a rooftop basketball court and jogging track.

Customers trying on sneakers will no longer have to walk in small spaces to test the feel — they can put them to action by playing basketball or going for a run.

The plans for the building sound grandiose. The first two levels will be entirely stocked with retail with 17-feet high ceilings, and the total height of the building (including the sports deck) will be 51 feet.

Here’s a look at the current space and the proposed designs for the building.

The current space, which is a going-out-of-business Sherman Williams and Pottery Barn.

The rooftop sports deck will include the jogging track, basketball court, and views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

The building will be 51 feet tall, considerably higher than the neighbouring shops on the same block.

The exterior has polished concrete, laminated glass units, and metal screen panels.

There are also other retail stores on Lincoln Road.

Here’s what the building will look like lit up at night.

