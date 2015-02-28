Nike is proposing a 31,500-square foot new store in Miami with a rooftop basketball court

William Scott Davis

Nike is trying to make a radical addition to shoe retail stores.

According to Curbed Miami, Nike has proposed a 31,500-square foot, three-story retail store in Miami that will have a rooftop basketball court and jogging track.

Customers trying on sneakers will no longer have to walk in small spaces to test the feel — they can put them to action by playing basketball or going for a run.

The plans for the building sound grandiose. The first two levels will be entirely stocked with retail with 17-feet high ceilings, and the total height of the building (including the sports deck) will be 51 feet.

Here’s a look at the current space and the proposed designs for the building.

The current space, which is a going-out-of-business Sherman Williams and Pottery Barn.

Miami Nike streetVia City of Miami Beach/Nike

The rooftop sports deck will include the jogging track, basketball court, and views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Nike rooftop trackVia City of Miami Beach/Nike

The building will be 51 feet tall, considerably higher than the neighbouring shops on the same block.

Nike building proofVia City of Miami Beach/Nike

The exterior has polished concrete, laminated glass units, and metal screen panels.

Nike building proof 2Via City of Miami Beach/Nike

There are also other retail stores on Lincoln Road.

Nike building proof 3Via City of Miami Beach/Nike

Here’s what the building will look like lit up at night.

Nike building proof 4Via City of Miami Beach/Nike

