Nike Holds Nose And Gives Vick Free Stuff

Yesterday Michael Vick’s agent announced he was back with Nike, more than two years after the company cancelled his contract due to Vick’s troubles with federal dogfighting charges.



But now that Vick is out of prison and playing football again with the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked for a bit yesterday like he would be back with the company that sold his signature sneakers.

“Mike has a long-standing, great relationship with Nike, and he looks forward to continuing that relationship,” his agent, Joel Segal, said.

Not so, said Nike. According to CNBC’s sports business reporter Darren Rovell (who followed the fake contract saga in real time on his Twitter), Nike said it has no deal with Vick. They’ve just agreed to supply him with free products, as they do “with a number of athletes that are not under contract.”

So Nike gets the benefit of Vick – who, like it or not, is a very high profile athlete – wearing its stuff without the PR nightmare of having to explain endorsing him. It’s a win for Nike, and possibly a long-term one for Vick, who gets the free goods (and basically a nod from Nike, whether formalized or not) while he begins the long road back to public acceptance. Though for now he’s likely wishing his agent had not spoken so soon.

Lawyers always tell clients to get things in writing – except of course when a company can reap the benefits while avoiding the responsibility.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.