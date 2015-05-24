This Nike running installation transforms portraits into moving particles

Nike collaborated with creative studio FIELD to create an interactive running installation that transforms your portrait into a Force of Nature.The unstallation takes the runner through a journey of immersive visual effects that amplify the feeling of getting into a running flow.
Video courtesy of FIELD
