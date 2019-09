The U.S. Olympic hockey jerseys are out.

Nike released a handful of pictures of the jersey this afternoon.

There are a couple of odd touches — the stars on the shoulders and the faux-lace on the front of the chest. But other than that they’re pretty standard.

We like the big crest:

