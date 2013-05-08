Here's The Crazy-Looking Sneaker Nike Released After LeBron James Won MVP

After LeBron James won his fourth MVP award this week, Nike announced that it’s releasing a limited edition LeBron X “MVP” sneaker.



The shoe is nuts-looking, but we kind of like it.

There are all sorts of colours and textures that give the it an asymmetric feel. It verges on gaudy (especially with those weird pendant things on the laces), and some people will be instantly turned off.

LeBron is never going to be able to touch the classic look of most Jordan sneakers, so he might as well go as wild as possible.

