An Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Nike Makes Soccer Uniforms Out Of Recycled Water Bottles

Photo: Nike Better World
Nike has figured out a way to make one soccer uniform out of 13 water bottles.That’s insane!
To show people how they turn trash into treasure, Nike Better World released a hyper-kinetic video that jumps back and forth between footage of the uniforms being made, and footage of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar practicing.
We pulled out some screenshots of the “making of” footage to piece together a rough step-by-step of how 13 water bottles become a jersey.
The material is eventually pounded in spools of thread, just like you use to repair a tear. It already looks nothing like a water bottle
Now it's time to turn the thread into cloth, just like you do with wool, cotton or any other raw material
You didn't think these things were cut with scissors did you? Here's the machine that cuts the cloth into a shirt
Once the fabric is made, actual humans come in to finish the job. Check out this guide the worker uses to place the Nike swoosh just right
Unreal detail. Little holes on the sides of the uniforms that you'd never notice are burned into the fabric
