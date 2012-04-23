An Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Nike Makes Soccer Uniforms Out Of Recycled Water Bottles

Photo: Nike Better World

Nike has figured out a way to make one soccer uniform out of 13 water bottles.That’s insane!



To show people how they turn trash into treasure, Nike Better World released a hyper-kinetic video that jumps back and forth between footage of the uniforms being made, and footage of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar practicing.

We pulled out some screenshots of the “making of” footage to piece together a rough step-by-step of how 13 water bottles become a jersey.

