Nike Recreated Tiger Woods' Trick-Shot Commercial With Rory McIlroy

When Rory McIlroy recently replaced Tiger Woods as Nike Golf’s highest-paid endorser, it felt like Nike was prepping golf’s torch to be passed from one generation to the next. And Nike’s newest commercial shows that they believe McIlroy can indeed replace Tiger.



In McIlroy’s first commercial with the industry giant, he appeared alongside Woods in a golfing version of “can you top this?”

However, in his latest commercial, Tiger is nowhere to be found.

And to add insult to injury, Nike had McIlroy perform his own version of Tiger’s popular 2007 trick-shot commercial, along with other members of the Nike Golf family, Nick Watney, Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, and Suzann Petterson.

Here is the new commercial:

And the original:

