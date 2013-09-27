Nike Shares Surging On Strong Earnings

Nike shares are surging on stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.

The company reported Q3 earnings of $US0.86 per share, above consensus estimates for EPS of $US0.78.

Revenues were also slightly better than expected in Q3 at $US6.97 billion, versus the $US6.97 billion consensus estimate.

Global futures orders after currency adjustments were up 10% in Q3. Analysts were looking for a 7.7% increase.

North American futures orders rose 12%, beating the consensus 10.4% estimate. Likewise, China futures orders ex-currency were up 2%, beating estimates for a 0.5% advance.

Right now, shares are up around 6% in after-hours trading.

Nike was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average last Friday after the closing bell. Now, the company’s earnings release has taken the banner of unofficial kick-off to earnings season from aluminium giant Alcoa.

Below is the full text from the release.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2014 first quarter ended August 31, 2013. Strong demand for NIKE, Inc. brands propelled revenue growth, and diluted earnings per share grew faster than revenue due to gross margin expansion, SG&A leverage, a lower tax rate and a lower average share count.

“We had a great first quarter driven by our unrelenting commitment to delivering innovative products and services to athletes around the world,” said Mark Parker, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. “Our powerful portfolio of businesses combined with unmatched leadership and resources allows us to capitalise on opportunities that drive long-term value for our shareholders. I am more excited than ever about our potential to continue to innovate with purpose, and fuel NIKE’s growth.”*

First Quarter Continuing Operations Income Statement Review

Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2014, the Company changed the reporting structure for what was historically identified as Other Businesses. Hurley and NIKE Golf have been included in the overall financial results for the NIKE Brand and for individual geographies, reflecting the operational integration of these businesses into the NIKE Brand category offence. Converse will now be reported as a separate segment, reflecting the ongoing operation of this brand as a stand-alone business.

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 8 per cent to $US7.0 billion. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates did not have a significant impact on total reported revenue growth. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $US6.5 billion, up 7 per cent on a currency neutral basis, with growth in every product type and every geography except Greater China. For the first quarter, NIKE Brand revenues were higher in Running, Basketball, Football (Soccer) and Men’s Training, offsetting a slight decline in Sportswear. Revenues for Converse were $US494 million, up 16 per cent on a currency neutral basis, driven by strong performance in our largest owned markets: the United Kingdom, North America and China.

Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 44.9 per cent. Gross margin benefitted from easing raw material costs, a shift in the mix of the Company's revenues to higher margin products, lower discounts and growth in the higher margin Direct to Consumer business. These benefits were partially offset by higher labour costs and unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates.

Selling and administrative expense was in line with the same period last year at $US2.1 billion. Demand creation expense was $US731 million, down 16 per cent versus the prior year, which included higher spending supporting key product initiatives, as well as the Olympics and European Football Championships. Operating overhead expense increased 12 per cent to $US1.3 billion due to investments in digital innovation and other growth businesses, as well as higher Direct to Consumer costs driven by growth and new store openings.

Other expense, net was $US28 million, comprised primarily of foreign currency exchange losses. For the quarter, the Company estimates the year-over-year change in foreign currency related gains and losses included in other expense (income), net, combined with the impact of changes in currency exchange rates on the translation of foreign currency-denominated profits, decreased pretax income by approximately $US38 million.

The effective tax rate was 25.0 per cent, compared to 26.9 per cent for the same period last year, an improvement due primarily to a lower effective tax rate on operations outside the United States.

was 25.0 per cent, compared to 26.9 per cent for the same period last year, an improvement due primarily to a lower effective tax rate on operations outside the United States. Net income increased 33 per cent to $US780 million while diluted earnings per shareincreased 37 per cent to $US0.86, reflecting a 1 per cent decline in the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

August 31, 2013 Balance Sheet Review for Continuing Operations

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $US3.5 billion, up 6 per cent from August 31, 2012. NIKE Brand wholesale unit inventories increased 8 per cent to support future demand. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates and product cost drove approximately a 2 percentage point decline in NIKE, Inc. inventory growth.

Cash and short-term investments were $US5.6 billion, $US2.3 billion higher than last year mainly as a result of proceeds from the issuance of debt and sale of the Umbro and Cole Haan businesses in the prior fiscal year, in addition to higher net income and continued focus on working capital productivity.

Share Repurchases

During the first quarter, NIKE, Inc. repurchased a total of 8.4 million shares for approximately $US526 million as part of the four-year, $US8 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in September 2012. As of the end of the first quarter, a total of 23.7 million shares had been repurchased under this program at a cost of approximately $US1.3 billion.

Futures Orders

As of the end of the quarter, worldwide futures orders for NIKE Brand athletic footwear and apparel scheduled for delivery from September 2013 through January 2014 were 8 per cent higher than orders reported for the same period last year. Excluding currency changes, reported orders would have increased 10 per cent.*

Conference Call

NIKE management will host a conference call beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT on September 26, 2013, to review first quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nikeinc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, October 3, 2013.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiaries include Converse Inc., which designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories, and Hurley International LLC, which designs, markets and distributes surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nikeinc.com and individuals can follow @Nike.

* The marked paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by Nike with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. Some forward-looking statements in this release concern changes in futures orders that are not necessarily indicative of changes in total revenues for subsequent periods due to the mix of futures and “at once” orders, exchange rate fluctuations, order cancellations, discounts and returns, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, and because a significant portion of the business does not report futures orders.



