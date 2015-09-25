LIVE: Nike reports earnings

Nike is expected to report first quarter earnings results after the market close on Thursday.

Analysts estimate $US1.19 in adjusted earnings per share, and $US8.22 billion in revenues, according to Bloomberg. They are looking for 10% growth in North America.

At the annual shareholders meeting last week, the company announced that revenues grew 10% to $US30.6 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

Nike shares are up 41% year-to-date, despite a 12% drop during the big sell off in August.

More to come …

