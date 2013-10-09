Here Are Nike's Radically Redesigned NFL Pro Bowl Uniforms

After playing it safe and not changing the vast majority of NFL uniforms when they became the league’s apparel sponsor in 2012, Nike has radically redesigned the NFL Pro Bowl uniforms.

And they look remarkably similar to a pair of old Oregon and Oregon State uniforms.

One team’s are grey and electric lime, and the the other’s are white and electric orange:

As many people are pointing out, they look like Oregon and Oregon State’s uniforms. Nike makes both of their uniforms.

Team One:

Oregon State’s 2012 away uniform:

Team Two:

Oregon’s uniforms against LSU in 2012:

