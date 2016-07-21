Nike's recent Instagram represents a huge departure for the brand -- and people are loving it

Nike posted a plus size woman — model Paloma Elsesser — to its Nike Women’s Instagram account.

The post directed viewers to a link in Nike Women’s biography about properly fitting oneself for a sportsbra, which is fitting, since the company is currently hosting Nike Women’s Brahaus, a bra-fitting popup store at Bandier in Manhattan.

People are loving it. As of Friday, the photo has over 68,000 likes.



“Beautiful. More of this please, @nikewomen,” one person wrote.

“Let’s hear it for the curvy, sexy, sporty, women,” wrote another.

“Love love love! I know a few brands who could learn from this ad,” wrote another person.

After all, this is what consumers are used to on seeing on Nike Women’s Instagram account:

What’s better than bright white kicks? Bright white kicks with some sweat on them ? The limited edition Flyknit Zoom Agility White Pack is made for your most intense workouts and maximum staring potential ?. Available through the link in our profile. A photo posted by NikeWomen (@nikewomen) on Jun 27, 2016 at 8:47am PDT





Set your sights on speed. Then floor it. Introducing the new #nikezoom All Out Flyknit. Shop the link in our profile now. A photo posted by NikeWomen (@nikewomen) on Jun 11, 2016 at 8:05am PDT

Push yourself. Then let your squad push you further. Stay cool, comfortable, and dry with the Nike Pro Hypercool Frequency Collection. Grab it now through the link in our profile. A photo posted by NikeWomen (@nikewomen) on Jun 7, 2016 at 11:31am PDT



Of course, Nike also posts photos of strong, top tier female athletes — like Serena Williams — yet still: most women aren’t built like Williams.

Further, the photo reigns true to Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman’s famous philosophy that “if you have a body, you are an athlete.”

It also serves as evidence that Nike is adapting to consumers’ shifting mentality that weight loss doesn’t always equal fitness.

Elsesser, who is also a writer, told Oyster in April that she was discovered on Instagram. She has over 48,000 followers on Instagram as it stands.

“The internet really offered a space for me to thrive. I wasn’t scouted in the mall as a kid, it just kinda happened naturally ’cause of Instagram, and New York, and being visible which is cool. Things just started rolling in. Timing was in my favour ’cause the internet acted as a catalyst for the fashion industry to change and be more open ’cause people demanded it,”she said to the website.

NOW WATCH: The top 10 brands millennials love



