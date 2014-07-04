Nike Chairman Phil Knight Is Building An Awesome Hangar For His $US65 Million Jet

Nike co-founder Phil Knight recently spent $US7.6 million on a 29,000-square-foot private jet hangar at Hillsboro Airport near Portland, Ore. reports the Portland Business Journal.

According to the Journal, the new hangar will be for Knight’s personal use and will house his new Gulfstream G650 jet (registration N1KE). While the new hangar is under construction, the $US65 million jet is parked at Nike Inc.’s adjacent corporate jet hangar, where the company’s executives have access to Knight’s personal jet along with two other Nike-owned jets.

In fact, the philanthropic mogul and 44th wealthiest man in the world, with an estimated fortune valued at $US19.2 billion, has even been known to allow company employees to hitch rides on his private jet.

The Gulfstream G650, made famous by Far East Movement’s chart-topping 2010 hit “Like a G6,” is world’s fastest private jet. With the a maximum range of over 8,000 miles and room for 18 passengers in its fully customisable cabin, the G650 is coveted by corporate executives around the world.

