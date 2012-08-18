All The Nike Gear You Get For Making The Olympic Team In One Photo

While only a small number of Olympic athletes truly get rich and famous, qualifying for an Olympic Games still has its perks.



Like you get a whole bunch of Nike gear.

American fencer Race Imboden took the time to lay out all of his Nike swag on his bed to get the full effect.

From the looks of it, you get: five pairs of shoes, nine zip-up jackets, ~10 different shirts, two pairs of sandals, and four different bags.

Photo: Race Imboden

