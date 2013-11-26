What It's Like Walking Around Nike's Huge Global Headquarters In Beautiful, Sunny Oregon

Nike flew us out to its world headquarters last week to talk about its newest golf equipment.

While there, it also took us on a tour of the campus. We didn’t get chance to snoop around in the offices, to see what it’s like for employees, but we did get a sense of what the place is like. It’s not as massive as Microsoft or Google, but it’s in the next tier.

Nike, unsurprisingly, is all about athletes and sports. It has two soccer fields, a tennis court, a big gym, and a putting green. There’s also a big running trail.

Typically it’s raining and miserable in Oregon this time of year. The day we walked around the campus, it just happened to be sunny.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.