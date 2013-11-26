What It's Like Walking Around Nike's Huge Global Headquarters In Beautiful, Sunny Oregon

Nike flew us out to its world headquarters last week to talk about its newest golf equipment.
While there, it also took us on a tour of the campus. We didn’t get chance to snoop around in the offices, to see what it’s like for employees, but we did get a sense of what the place is like. It’s not as massive as Microsoft or Google, but it’s in the next tier.
Nike, unsurprisingly, is all about athletes and sports. It has two soccer fields, a tennis court, a big gym, and a putting green. There’s also a big running trail.
Typically it’s raining and miserable in Oregon this time of year. The day we walked around the campus, it just happened to be sunny.
Generally, we don't encourage people to read in a visual slideshow like this ... but this screed about Tiger Woods is a doozy worth reading. He's compared to Frank Lloyd Wright, Helen Keller, and Helen Keller. Lower down, it says he conducted 'a jihad against the record books.'
To the left is this replica of the tee box of the 18th tee at Pebble Beach, one of Woods' favourite venues. One day he was here, bombing drives from this tee box over the soccer field.
This is 'Lake Nike,' a man-made lake in the heart of the campus, just behind the main buildings of the 'old' campus. The old campus is the older buildings.
There was this lovely statue of two people on a bench, but our tour guide didn't know who these people are supposed to be.
Here's a neat detail: Inside West Virginia's uniform is a canary. It's in reference to sending a canary into a coal mine. Only the players can see it, and it's the last thing they see as the put on the jersey.
Nike has a project to document the history of Nike, called Nike DNA. In this room, we get a little sample of Nike's history.
While most people focus on Phil Knight, at Nike, there is a lot of talk about Bill Bowerman, Knight's co-founder.
Here's what that looks like from the reverse angle. This is what it's like to walk up to Nike's main entrance.
This building is Nike's main cafeteria/campus area. Our tour guide said he saw Phil Knight in there eating lunch one day.
Time for a funny story: Smoking isn't allowed on Nike's campus. But there's an exception to the rule: Michael Jordan. If you smell cigar smoke, then you know Jordan is nearby.
We were there a little after noon, and Nike employees were in the middle of some intense training sessions.
There's a track above the court, where a Nike employee was running laps. Nike says Olympic athletes train on the campus sometimes.
Back outside, we had a ground level view of the field. Nike is filled with athletic and sports-obsessed folks.
In another building we spotted this. Employees get to test out the latest and the greatest equipment.
Wrapping up our tour, there's this putting green which is behind that soccer field we showed you at the start of the tour.
Remember how we said Tiger was bombing drives on the campus? He hit one 334 yards in 2001 to this spot.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.