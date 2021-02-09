Only 2 pairs of these Nike shoes designed for Obama exist, and you can buy a pair for $25,000

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque President Barack Obama welcomes the 2010 WNBA champion Seattle Storm team to the White House.

Auction house Sotheby’s posted a listing for a pair of Nike sneakers designed for Barack Obama.

There are just two pairs in existence – the ones being sold and the ones belonging to Obama.

Auction house Sotheby’s is taking the sneaker resale market to new heights with the listing of a pair of sneakers originally designed for Barack Obama.

The Nike Hyperdunks are priced at $US25,000 â€” a flat asking price as there won’t be an auction. The shoes feature “patriotic graphics” like bald eagles, the Presidential Seal, and the year 1776.

According to a press release on Sotheby’s website, the Hyperdunks are a callback to the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, for which the brand designed the style of basketball shoes. Given Obama’s documented interest in the sport, Nike chose to gift basketball shoes to the then-president in 2009 with some America-themed modifications.

Keep in mind, though, that the buyer won’t be wearing the former President’s exact kicks.

Sotheby’s says that this pair was “Nike’s only confirmation sample and have been kept in incredible condition over the last 12 years.”

Sotheby’s has sold presidential paraphernalia in the past, including, the LA Times reported, letters and other materials from Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and former Governor Pat Brown’s letters after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Oh, and the shoes are final sale only, men’s size 12.5, if you’re interested. The sale launches at 4:44 p.m. Eastern time on February 12.

