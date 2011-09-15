Nike Plans To Overhaul NFL Uniforms Next Season

This video, posted on Nike’s YouTube page yesterday, suggests that the sports apparel giant is planning big changes for NFL uniforms next season.



People fear change, particularly when it comes to their beloved football, which is probably why Nike wants to lay the groundwork now, easing fans into the new era. (via Darren Rovell). The video, narrated by Michael Irvin, calls it an “epic transformation.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

We’ve already seen Nike do major overalls for some its flagship college programs and the results have been … mixed.

Young fans and many players tend to like the flashy, sleek look of Oregon’s (and even Maryland’s) wild designs and crazy colours. Traditionalist recoil in horror at outlandish uniforms with built-in “taunting” mechanisms.

For example, Michigan State’s new “Pro Combat” uniforms — to be used for the first time next month during their rivalry game with Michigan — wouldn’t be so bad, except they don’t contain either of the Spartans trademark green and white colours. (As a MSU alum myself, I find them a bit offensive. Not every one agrees.)

Photo: Nike

Nike takes over the NFL apparel contract next year (after nearly a decade of Reebok control) and now wants to remake the sport in its own image. So what can we expect?

The fancy gloves with team logos, hyper-stylised shoes, the popular “pro combat” pants, and possibly new colour schemes for some of your favourite teams. Like it or not, they’re coming.

In fact, they may not look much different than these fake designs that circulated on the internet last fall. They were rumoured to be Nike’s prototypes, but were actually just the work of a bored designer.

UPDATE: An alternate view says the changes may not be as radical as we think. Perhaps the changes won’t be league wide (and more about form than style), but we have to believe at least of couple of teams will be looking for a makeover.

