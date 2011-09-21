A First Look At Nike's Redesigned NFL Gear

In 2012, Nike will replace Reebok as the official maker of NFL uniforms.



Considering the radical designs of many of Nike’s college football uniforms, people are anxious to see how the new duds will looks.

We got a first look today when Nike Football posted photos of its “Nike Hyperwarm Shield Mock base layer” for each team on its Facebook page.

Ostensibly, this is what NFL players will wear under their actual uniforms when it’s cold out.

Here’s the Jets:

Photo: www.facebook.com

The Vikings:

Photo: www.facebook.com

And the Lions:

Photo: www.facebook.com

Check out all the teams here. >>

