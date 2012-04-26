Nike once released sick special-edition sneakers for all 32 NFL teams

Tony Manfred, Tyler Lauletta
Nike Football

Nike has always been one of the brands at the forefront of sports fashion, and while the company is best known for its iconic Swoosh and Jordans, they have also made some solid contributions to football-themed footwear.

Back in 2012, Nike created a line of team-specific sneakers for all 32 teams as part of an “NFL Draft Pack” – and for some teams, they looked pretty darn good.

You can check out the styles Nike offered for every team below.

Our favourites: the AFC South’s hoops-inspired Dunk ’08s.

Our least favourites: the NFC East’s AirMax 95 No-Sews.

This post was originally published in 2012 and has been updated.

Arizona Cardinals (Free Haven 3.0)

Nike Football

Atlanta Falcons (Free Trainer 5.0)

Nike Football

Baltimore Ravens (Huarache Free Shield)

Nike Football

Buffalo Bills (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Nike Football

Carolina Panthers (Free Trainer 5.0)

Nike Football

Chicago Bears (AirMax 90 Premium)

Nike Football

Cincinnati Bengals (Huarache Free Shield)

Nike Football

Cleveland Browns (Huarache Free Shield)

Nike Football

Dallas Cowboys (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

Nike Football

Denver Broncos (Air Trainer SC)

Nike Football

Detroit Lions (AirMax 90 Premium)

Nike Football

Green Bay Packers (AirMax 90 Premium)

Nike Football

Houston Texans (Dunk ’08)

Nike Football

Indianapolis Colts (Dunk ’08)

Nike Football

Jacksonville Jaguars (Dunk ’08)

Nike Football

Kansas City Chiefs (Air Trainer SC)

Nike Football

Miami Dolphins (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Nike Football

Minnesota Vikings (AirMax 90 Premium)

Nike Football

New England Patriots (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Nike Football

New Orleans Saints (Free Trainer 5.0)

Nike Football

New York Giants (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

Nike Football

New York Jets (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Nike Football

Oakland Raiders (Air Trainer SC)

Nike Football

Philadelphia Eagles (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

Nike Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (Huarache Free Shield)

Nike Football

San Diego Chargers (Air Trainer SC)

Nike Football

San Francisco 49ers (Free Haven 3.0)

Nike Football

Seattle Seahawks (Free Haven 3.0)

Nike Football

St. Louis Rams (Free Haven 3.0)

Nike Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Free Trainer 5.0)

Nike Football

Tennessee Titans (Dunk ’08)

Nike Football

Washington Redskins (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

Nike Football

The style of shoe wasn’t decided at random, each division has its own style. The AFC East’s are Trainer 1.3 Max Breathes

Nike Football

AFC Central: Huarache Free Shield

Nike Football

AFC South: Dunk ’08

Nike Football

AFC West: Air Trainer SC

Nike Football

NFC East: AirMax 95 No-Sew

Nike Football

NFC Central: AirMax 90 Premium

Nike Football

NFC South: Free Trainer 5.0

Nike Football

NFC West: Free Haven 3.0

Nike Football

The full complement is available on NFLShop.com tomorrow

Nike Football

Now check out all of the uniforms for the upcoming college football season.

Notre Dame Equipment

Here are the new college football uniforms for the 2018 season

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.