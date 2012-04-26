Nike once released sick special-edition sneakers for all 32 NFL teams

Nike has always been one of the brands at the forefront of sports fashion, and while the company is best known for its iconic Swoosh and Jordans, they have also made some solid contributions to football-themed footwear.

Back in 2012, Nike created a line of team-specific sneakers for all 32 teams as part of an “NFL Draft Pack” – and for some teams, they looked pretty darn good.

You can check out the styles Nike offered for every team below.

Our favourites: the AFC South’s hoops-inspired Dunk ’08s.

Our least favourites: the NFC East’s AirMax 95 No-Sews.

This post was originally published in 2012 and has been updated.

Arizona Cardinals (Free Haven 3.0)

Atlanta Falcons (Free Trainer 5.0)

Baltimore Ravens (Huarache Free Shield)

Buffalo Bills (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Carolina Panthers (Free Trainer 5.0)

Chicago Bears (AirMax 90 Premium)

Cincinnati Bengals (Huarache Free Shield)

Cleveland Browns (Huarache Free Shield)

Dallas Cowboys (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

Denver Broncos (Air Trainer SC)

Detroit Lions (AirMax 90 Premium)

Green Bay Packers (AirMax 90 Premium)

Houston Texans (Dunk ’08)

Indianapolis Colts (Dunk ’08)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Dunk ’08)

Kansas City Chiefs (Air Trainer SC)

Miami Dolphins (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Minnesota Vikings (AirMax 90 Premium)

New England Patriots (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

New Orleans Saints (Free Trainer 5.0)

New York Giants (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

New York Jets (Trainer 1.3 Max Breathe)

Oakland Raiders (Air Trainer SC)

Philadelphia Eagles (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Huarache Free Shield)

San Diego Chargers (Air Trainer SC)

San Francisco 49ers (Free Haven 3.0)

Seattle Seahawks (Free Haven 3.0)

St. Louis Rams (Free Haven 3.0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Free Trainer 5.0)

Tennessee Titans (Dunk ’08)

Washington Redskins (AirMax 95 No-Sew)

The style of shoe wasn’t decided at random, each division has its own style. The AFC East’s are Trainer 1.3 Max Breathes

AFC Central: Huarache Free Shield

AFC South: Dunk ’08

AFC West: Air Trainer SC

NFC East: AirMax 95 No-Sew

NFC Central: AirMax 90 Premium

NFC South: Free Trainer 5.0

NFC West: Free Haven 3.0

The full complement is available on NFLShop.com tomorrow

Now check out all of the uniforms for the upcoming college football season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.