Nike dominates the NBA shoe market and it is not even close

More than a decade after Michael Jordan retired, Nike still dominates the NBA when it comes to the shoes worn by players.

Of the the shoe endorsement deals for 440 NBA players, 283 (64.3%) wear Nike brand sneakers according to HoopsHype.com. Nike’s share of the NBA feet market is actually 73.2% if we also include the players who wear Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike.

The most common shoe worn in the NBA is the Nike Hyperdunk 2013, which is worn by 75 players. That shoe alone is worn by more players than the second-most common brand, Adidas (70 players).

