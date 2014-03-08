One Chart That Shows How Much Nike Dominates The NBA

More than a decade after Michael Jordan retired, Nike still dominates the NBA when it comes to the shoes worn by players.

The folks at HoopsHype.com broke down the shoe endorsement deals for 442 NBA players. Of those, 284 (64.3%) wear Nike shoes. Nike’s share of the NBA feet market grows to 72.0% if we include players who wear Jordan Brand (34), a subsidiary of Nike.

The most common shoe worn in the NBA is the Nike Hyperdunk, which is endorsed by 79 players. Here are the 14 brands with at least one player endorsement in the NBA.

