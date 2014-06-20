World Cup Ads Are Four Times As Popular As Super Bowl Ads

The World Cup is dominating the Super Bowl — in terms of time spent with ads.

According to the latest stats from YouTube, people all over the world have watched more than 1.2 billion minutes of World Cup ads. That’s four times as many minutes as people spent watching Super Bowl ads.

Nike Football has claimed three of the top ten spots for most watched YouTube videos. Ads for Nike’s “Risk Everything” campaign are packed with famous soccer players including Nike-sponsored names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Neymar, Tim Howard, and Gerard Pique.

But Nike isn’t the only brand turning to the stars for support.

Eight of the top ten spots feature soccer stars. Samsung’s top ad, “The Training,” showcases Landon Donovan, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, while Adidas looked to David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Suarez, and Dani Alves for its campaign.

One thing to consider is the length of many of these spots. According to Google, the average length of the top ten ads is about three minutes, while the average length of Super Bowl ads was one minute.

Unlike the Super Bowl, where commercial breaks are frequent, advertising spots are limited during World Cup matches because commercial breaks only happen at halftime. By increasing the length of these ads and posting them online, brands have turned their advertisements into viral sensations that tell more elaborate, engaging stories and boost minutes spent watching the ads.

This year’s World Cup campaigns are being watched on YouTube all over the world as well. Brazil brings in the most YouTube views at 61 million while the U.S. trails behind at number two with 57 million views, followed by Mexico with 50 million views.

Here’s a list of the top ten World Cup ads on YouTube as of Wednesday:

10. Beats by Dre: The Game Before The Game

9. Nike Football: Risk Everything. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. & Wayne Rooney



8. Castrol: Neymar Jr. v Ken Block

7. Adidas Football: House Match ft. Beckham, Zidane, Bale and Lucas Moura: all in or nothing — Adidas Football

6. Itaú: Mostra tua força Brasil (Clipe Oficial)

5. Adidas Football: The Dream: all in or nothing ft. Messi, Alves, Suárez, Özil, RVP & more

4. Nike Football: The Last Game ft. Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Rooney, Zlatan, Inesta & more

3. Samsung Mobile: #GALAXY11: The Training

2. Nike Football: Winner Stays ft. Ronaldo, Neymar Kr., Rooney, Ibrahimovic, Iniesta & more

1. Shakira & Activia: Shakira – La La La (Brazil 2014) ft. Carlinhos Brown

