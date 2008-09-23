Nike Loses The Race, Gets Out Of The Pool

What happens when one swimsuit is worn when 72 of 77 world records are broken in 6 months? The manufacturer of that swimsuit dominates the market and its competitors scram. Which is exactly what’s happening with Nike and Speedo.

Speedo’s LZR Racer suit gained notoriety this summer in Beijing for its space aged design and for all the gold medals won by swimmers wearing the suit. As a result of their success sports giant Nike is quitting the high end swimwear business altogether.

While this is great news for Speedo, it’s bad news for some swimmers who rely on Nike for endorsement dollars. Speedo didn’t bother advertising in the Olympics under the assumption that stupid media members would provide free advertisements in the form of features about the suit. It appears as though their bet paid off.



