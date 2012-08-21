Why Nike Is Charging Up To $315 For The New LeBron James Sneakers

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Nike’s new LeBron X with Nike+ Basketball will retail for $315 when it hits stores this fall, the WSJ reports.[UPDATE: There is a version of the shoe that will sell for $180, according to Dime Mag. That version doesn’t have the Nike+ Basketball technology that everyone is talking about. But technically, you could get the X’s for $180.]



That’s a big jump from the $170 price for LeBron’s last shoe, the LeBron 9 that debuted last October.

It’s also more than the $250 Nike charged for the special LeBron 9 PS Elite’s that were released for the start of the NBA playoffs.

According to the WSJ, Nike attributes the price hike to rising labour costs in China and a jump in cotton prices.

But a more simple reason could be this: people are just gobbling up these high-end sneakers.

Nike’s basketball division saw a 17% increase (pdf) in year-over-year revenue from May 2011 to May 2012. Nike footwear in North America saw a 15% increase in revenue in that same period. In addition to those increases, we’ve seen high-profile specialty shoes like the Air Yeezy II’s sell out in minutes despite their high sticker price.

Basketball sneaker prices are up 9.4% across the board since this time last year, the WSJ reports, and people are still buying them.

So it’s only natural that Nike would test the $300 limit to see if sneaker heads will still bite.

So what do you get for $315?

The LeBron X includes Nike+ technology so you can track things like vertical leap. It also includes the same Hyperfuse construction of the LeBron 9’s.

LeBron debuted them in the gold medal game against Spain, and they look great. But will people shell out $300+?

