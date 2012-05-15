Check Out The Awesome Special-Edition Sneakers That Nike Gave LeBron James For Winning MVP

Photo: Nike, Inc.

Apparently winning the NBA MVP gets you some free, special-edition shoes.LeBron James wore his brand new LeBron 9 MVP Edition sneakers in yesterday’s win over the Pacers.



Despite LeBron’s propensity for big, loud spectacles, the kicks are pretty solid — with the Miami Heat red/white/black colour scheme, white laces, and yellow details.

There are some flourishes — the MVP insignia on the heel and the tiny trophies on the insole — but they’re subtle.

A limited number of these will go on sale next month, according to Nike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.