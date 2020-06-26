Nike is reportedly laying off staff after announcing a $790 million loss in its latest quarterly earnings

Reuters Closed luxury retail stores on 5th Avenue in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Nike is laying off some of its staff, according to a company-wide email sent from CEO John Donahoe and viewed by Complex.

The sportswear giant reported a net loss of $US790 million for Q4 on Thursday, in part a result of pandemic-related store closures.

Donahoe said the layoffs are an effort to restructure the “overburdened matrix” of the company.

A company-wide email sent Thursday from CEO John Donahoe announced the layoffs, are expected to occur in two rounds taking place in July and the fall. The email, which was viewed by Complex, did not specify how many employees and which departments would be impacted but mentioned that workers at Nike’s retail stores, distribution centres, and manufacturing facilities are not expected to be among those laid off.

Donahoe also stated the layoffs were not being done because of pandemic-related or “cost” reasons, but rather as an effort to restructure the “overburdened matrix” of the company.

The announcement came shortly after Nike reported a net loss of $US790 million in the fourth quarter on Thursday, in part as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on store closures across North America.

“These decisions are exceptionally difficult because they impact friends and colleagues at Nike,” Donahoe wrote in the email, according to Complex. “You have my personal commitment that we will put people at the centre throughout this entire process. We will support everyone impacted by this transition.”

Nike did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.



If you’re a Nike employee with a story to share, email [email protected], or message this reporter via encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 376-6018 using a nonwork phone.



