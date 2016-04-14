Nike salutes Kobe Bryant with a tribute ad as he prepares for his final game

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Nike is paying tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant as he prepares for his final game on Wednesday with an ad that sees scores of its athletes talking about the Los Angeles Lakers player.

The “Mamba Day” spot — a play on his “Black Mamba” nickname — began airing over the weekend. We first spotted the ad over at The Wall Street Journal.

Nike athletes starring in the ad include Tiger Woods, Odell Beckham Jr, Neymar Jr, Kevin Durrant, Rory McIlroy, Serena Williams, LeBron James, and many more famous players from all different sports.

Nike has dubbed April 13 “Mamba Day” and has created a dedicated mobile website where fans can create a poster and share their “last word” on Bryant.

Here’s my cat paying tribute to Bryant:

As The Wall Street Journal points out, Nike is no stranger to paying tribute to its retiring stars through advertising.

In 2014, Nike’s Jordan brand bid farewell to retiring New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter with an ad called “RE2PECT,” which saw fans and celebrities from the sporting world and beyond give their thanks to the player. It was deemed one of the most effective digital campaigns of that year and the video has been viewed more than 8.8 million times.

