Nike released a Kobe Bryant tribute video with Phil Jackson, Paul Pierce, and Rasheed Wallace

Kobe Bryant will play the final game of his NBA career on Wednesday night. To celebrate Bryant’s career, Nike released a new commercial on Wednesday entitled “The Conductor.”

In the commercial, Bryant conducts an orchestra of heckling fans as they harmonize to bash and boo Bryant. Cameos include Paul Pierce, Rasheed Wallace, Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss.

Few athletes have embraced the role of villain quite like Kobe Bryant. But when you remember how dominant he was at the peak of his career, you can understand why the boos so often rang down from the rafters whenever he came to town.

Watch the full commercial below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

