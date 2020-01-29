Kobe Bryant merchandise has sold out on Nike's website after the athlete's death

StockX Kobe Bryant partnered with Nike and Adidas for various sneaker releases during his lifetime.

Nike told Business Insider it had sold out of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its website following the athlete’s sudden death on Sunday.

ESPN reported on Monday that the company pulled the merchandise to evaluate the best way to release the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s signature shoe series.

Following Bryant’s death, many resellers raised the prices of pairs of Bryant’s shoes on resale marketplaces like StockX.

As of Tuesday morning, the only Bryant-related items on Nike.com were two Los Angeles Lakers-themed Nike gift cards. A search of the word “Kobe” redirected people to the brand’s memorial statement, in which it said Bryant was a “beloved member of the Nike family.”

Following Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, his branded merchandise skyrocketed in value on resale marketplaces like StockX. Pairs of shoes on StockX that had gone for less than $US200 were being sold for upwards of $US1,000 on Sunday.

Resellers were criticised as profiting from tragedy for raising the prices of pairs of Bryant’s shoes on marketplaces.

Some consignors made it clear that such practices would not be allowed. Jaysse Lopez, the founder of Urban Necessities, a multimillion-dollar consignment-and-resale company, told those who consign with him that they would be barred from upping the prices on Bryant-branded items in the wake of the tragedy.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Nike had pulled the merchandise from its website.

