Nike Is Suing Reebok For Making Tim Tebow Jerseys

Photo: Facebook via @bigwillthechamp

After Tim Tebow’s shock trade to the New York Jets last week, Reebok rushed to put fresh #15 jerseys on sale on NFLShop.com.This angered Nike — which will take over as the NFL’s official apparel maker by unveiling new uniforms for all 32 teams next week — and now they are suing Reebok, CNBC’s Darren Rovell reports.



A Nike spokesman told Rovell:

“We have filed a complaint relating to unauthorised use of Tim Tebow’s name on New York Jets related apparel. Nike is authorised and licensed to use Tim Tebow’s name on products. We have no further comment at this stage.”

We aren’t sure why people would buy Tebow jerseys (or Peyton Manning jerseys) for a few days until they’re completely irrelevant and outdated. But Nike doesn’t like it one bit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.