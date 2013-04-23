Nike Is Removing This 'Boston Massacre' T-Shirt From Its Outlets

Nike is removing these shirts from sale.

Nike is in the process of removing this “Boston Massacre” T-shirt from its outlets, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.



The shirt — which shows the word “Boston” spattered with blood — has nothing to do with the bombing of the Boston Marathon. Rather, it’s a shirt for fans of the New York Yankees commemorating a 4-0 series of games in 1978 that the Yankees won against the Boston Red Sox.

The marathon bombing took place the same day as a home game at Fenway, home of the Red Sox.

You can see some online stores where the shirt was for sale here and here.

No doubt the shirts have become instant collector’s items — but where would you actually wear one?

Nike

