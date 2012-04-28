Nike Is Releasing Five Pairs Of Sneakers That Are Dipped In Real 24 Karat Gold

Apparently Nike is set to release five pairs of this ridiculous looking shoe.



It’s not Nike’s first gold-coloured pair, but as far as we know it’s the first time they’re making a shoe that’s dipped in real 24K gold (via Cosby Sweaters).

Gold would’ve driven the price up enough, but with how limited edition these are we’re thinking only ultra rich sneaker heads like Kanye West or Jay-Z will be able to afford them.

Photo: Generate LE

